    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Kal Penn Praises Priyanka Chopra's New York Restaurant Sona After His First Visit, Says Well Done

      By
      |

      Priyanka Chopra's New York restaurant, Sona has many fellow celebrities impressed. The recent actor to praise the actress is actor Kal Penn. He took to his Instagram account and shared his experience at Chopra's restaurant and said that he was impressed.

      priyanka chopra

      Penn took to his Instagram stories and shared a picture of some of the chaat items he had written the kindest words to laud Priyanka in his post. Expressing his happiness over the amazing food, The Namesake actor wrote, "So Delicious" and tagged Priyanka. He also added head chef at her restaurant, Maneesh Goyal, in his post with a string of clapping emojis and wrote, "Well Done."

      The actress also shared the story on her own Instagram story and added a heart emoji and a folded hands emoji to thank him. Take a look at the post:

      priyanka chopra

      Priyanka Chopra Recalls Being Slammed For Her Changing Body; 'It Messed With My Mind At That Time'Priyanka Chopra Recalls Being Slammed For Her Changing Body; 'It Messed With My Mind At That Time'

      Recently, Nick Jonas had shared a photo from the restaurant enjoying some famous Indian dishes like Butter Chicken, Goan Fish Curry and more. Notably, Nick Jonas is the one who helped name the eatery as Sona. Maneesh recently revealed to Vouge that they were grappling for name and Nick said, 'What about Sona?'

      To which, Priyanka said, 'First, amazing, how do you even know that word?' And he remembers it from their wedding, because he remembers gold and Sona being said, because obviously he was thrown into the culture in a big way."

      Priyanka Chopra Says She Has Built Herself To Be Survivor; Talks About What She Keeps Private On Social MediaPriyanka Chopra Says She Has Built Herself To Be Survivor; Talks About What She Keeps Private On Social Media

      On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in Matrix 4 and Text For You. She has been busy shooting in the UK for her upcoming project Citadel. Backed by Avengers: Endgame directors Russo Brothers, the series also stars Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden and will be releasing on Amazon Prime Video.

      Comments
      Read more about: kal penn priyanka chopra
      Story first published: Monday, October 11, 2021, 21:42 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 11, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X