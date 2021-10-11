Kal Penn Praises Priyanka Chopra's New York Restaurant Sona After His First Visit, Says Well Done

Priyanka Chopra's New York restaurant, Sona has many fellow celebrities impressed. The recent actor to praise the actress is actor Kal Penn. He took to his Instagram account and shared his experience at Chopra's restaurant and said that he was impressed.

Penn took to his Instagram stories and shared a picture of some of the chaat items he had written the kindest words to laud Priyanka in his post. Expressing his happiness over the amazing food, The Namesake actor wrote, "So Delicious" and tagged Priyanka. He also added head chef at her restaurant, Maneesh Goyal, in his post with a string of clapping emojis and wrote, "Well Done."

The actress also shared the story on her own Instagram story and added a heart emoji and a folded hands emoji to thank him. Take a look at the post:

Recently, Nick Jonas had shared a photo from the restaurant enjoying some famous Indian dishes like Butter Chicken, Goan Fish Curry and more. Notably, Nick Jonas is the one who helped name the eatery as Sona. Maneesh recently revealed to Vouge that they were grappling for name and Nick said, 'What about Sona?'

To which, Priyanka said, 'First, amazing, how do you even know that word?' And he remembers it from their wedding, because he remembers gold and Sona being said, because obviously he was thrown into the culture in a big way."

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in Matrix 4 and Text For You. She has been busy shooting in the UK for her upcoming project Citadel. Backed by Avengers: Endgame directors Russo Brothers, the series also stars Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden and will be releasing on Amazon Prime Video.