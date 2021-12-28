Kanye West Buys House Worth $4.5 Mn Crore Across Street From Estranged Wife Kim Kardashian's House In LA

Kanye West is reportedly returning to Los Angeles after moving out of Chicago, before filing a divorce with Kim Kardashian. According to a recent report, the rapper has bought a house across the street from his estranged wife Kim.

The former couple, currently going through a divorce have four children together - North, Chicago, Psalm and Saint West. Kanye reportedly publicly expressed his plan to get his family back together and reconcile with Kim, despite the reality star moving on with Pete Davidson.

To remain close to his family, Kanye had bought a $4.5 million property in Hidden Hills California. Reportedly he paid $421,000 more than the original asking price so that he could purchase the home directly across from where Kim lives. The property sits on a 1.07 acre of land with the house measuring upto 3,651 square feet, containing 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, reported Dailymail.co.uk

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Officially Dating, Reports Reveal Kim Is 'Super Into Him'

According to earlier reports, Kim and Kanye previously had agreed to seek joint legal custody of the kids in their divorce. Meanwhile, earlier this month, she also filed legal documents asking to be declared legally single.

She said in the documents, "Irreconcilable differences have existed and continue to exist between (West) and me, which have caused our marriage to irretrievably break down. No counseling or reconciliation effort will be of any value at this time. There will be no prejudice to (West) if our marriage is immediately dissolved, especially given the fact that throughout our marriage, we adhered to the terms of our premarital agreement and maintained the separate property character of our assets."

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Spotted Holding Hands During A Romantic Stroll In Palm Springs

On the other hand, Kanye during an interview for Drink Champs, referred to Kim as his 'wife' and claimed that he wasn't yet divorced from her. "SNL making my wife say, 'I divorced him' on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off. And I ain't never even seen the papers; we're not even divorced. That ain't no joke to me," the rapper said.