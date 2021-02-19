Kanye West Is 'Anxious And Sad' After Divorce From Kim Kardashian

Several reports over the last few weeks have revealed alleged details about hip-hop star Kanye West's divorce from wife and KUWTK reality star Kim Kardashian. A new report has now revealed that West is not doing well since the rumours were set ablaze.

According to a report in People.com, a source said that Kanye is aware of what he is loosing in Kim. "He is anxious and very sad. He knows that the marriage is over, and there's nothing that can be done right now. He also knows what he is losing in Kim. She has defended him privately to her family. She has stood beside him at a time where few wives would have done that," the source added.

Kim and Kanye, who tied the knot nearly seven years ago, have four children- 7-year-old daughter North, 5-year-old son Saint, 3-year-old daughter Chicago, and the youngest is 1-year-old son Psalm. The beauty mogul has made it clear that Kanye can talk to his children any time he wants.

"She has never threatened to keep him from the kids. She only requires that he is not going to damage them. Kanye can FaceTime the kids anytime he wants. He hasn't been great about that, but everyone is encouraging him to do it," said a source close to the pair. Earlier this year, Kanye had already moved out of their LA house and is currently living at his $14 million Wyoming ranch.

Meanwhile, fans are hoping that the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians will show them two reconciling. But the source said, "There is very little hope of reconciliation between the two. It would have to be a miracle."

According to reports, the final season of the show will highlight the marriage problems of Kim and Kanye. And will show how she is dealing with the divorce. The report said that Kim is hoping to reach a settlement with Kanye on their finances and splitting the properties so they can officially file for divorce in the court.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian And Kanye West's Marriage 'Effectively Over' After Leading Separate Lives For Months

ALSO READ: Man Who Robbed Kim Kardashian Publishes A Memoir Describing The Crime, Court Rules He Will Make No Profits