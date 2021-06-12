    For Quick Alerts
      Kanye West Unfollows Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian & Her Sisters Amid Dating Rumours With Irina Shayk

      Kanye West currently rumoured to be dating Irina Shayk has unfollowed ex-wife Kim Kardashian and former sisters-in-law on Twitter. While he isn't following the Kardashian clan, he still follows other celebs associated with the show like Travis Scott who is Kylie Jenner's ex-boyfriend, and the father of her daughter Stormi Webster.

      Earlier this week, Kim's sisters had also wished Kanye on his birthday but it is unclear if he stopped following after the tributes. Kim herself had penned a birthday message for the father of her four children, she wrote on Instagram, "Happy Birthday. Love U for Life!" West still follows only one person on Instagram, and that's Kim, the mother of his four children, though it remains to be seen how long that will last now, since he is dating Shayk.

      Meanwhile, the rapper was recently spotted with model Irina. The two reportedly jetted off to Provence, France to celebrate the rapper's birthday before returning to the US together on a private jet.

      E! News had reported that the two have been dating casually for weeks. An insider told the portal that the two hit it off immediately, and added, "Kanye and Irina connected recently when they were both in New York City. They met up one night and had chemistry and hit it off."

      West and Shayk have known each other for years, and the two reportedly dated before the rapper got together with the reality TV star. Irina has once modelled for Kanye's fashion line and starred in his music video 'Power'.

      "Kanye was with Irina briefly before Kim. He had pursued her a long time ago," a music-world source told Page Six.

      For the unversed, Kim and Kanye parted ways in February 2021, after nearly seven years of marriage. The celebrity couple had made their relationship public in April 2012, got married in 2014 and share four children- North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West.

      Story first published: Saturday, June 12, 2021, 16:40 [IST]
      X