Kate Moss' Daughter Lila Moss Lauded For Walking The Ramp With Her Insulin Pump Visible

Supermodel Kate Moss's daughter Lila Moss has been garnering praises for walking the Fendi X Versace Fashion Show with her insulin pump visible. Netizens cannot stop praising the 19-year-old model for not shying away from her Type 1 Diabetes condition. Lila also took to her social media handle to share her pictures from the ramp wherein she can be seen sporting an embellished golden bodysuit and a printed jacket that she paired up with chic accessories and a bag.

According to a news report in People, Lila Moss has been diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes which needs insulin injections through a pump in her case to keep her blood sugar levels normal. Lila strutted the runaway with the full view of her insulin pump on her left thigh. She shared the pictures of the same and captioned them stating, "@fendi X @versace. An honour, @mrkimjones @silviaventurinifendi forever grateful for you and your team xxx thank you for the ultimate glam @patmcgrathreal @guidopalau." Take a look at the same.

Emmys 2021 Complete Winners List: The Crown, Ted Lasso & Hacks Bag Most Wins

Soon netizens heaped several praises for her on the comments section. While one user wrote, "Thank you for wearing your Insulin pump so proudly", the other user wrote, "I love showing my 11yr old T1 daughter your pics." Another netizen stated, "Thank you so much for all diabetics girls and women." An ex-model with T1 diabetes also wrote, "As a fellow T1 diabetic (and ex-model), THANK YOU for wearing your device on the freaking runway! You are a queen and I want these pics everywhere cos the more we share of T1 diabetes the better." While another mother of a diabetes patient wrote, "You are truly so inspiring thanks for showing the world you can do anything and more even when you have type 1 diabetes. ( from a mother with a son with the same Illness)."

Katie Price Gets A Blue Badge, After Suffering From A Horrific Fall She Is Now A Registered Disabled

Lila Moss had opened up about her condition in an interaction with The Kit last year. She had said, "I think not many people know that I have diabetes. It's not visible from the outside, so no one would really know just by looking at you. I have type 1."

Images Credit: Kate Moss Instagram