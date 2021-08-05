Kate Winslet Hints 'Some Cool Ideas' For The Second Season Of Her Crime Series Mare Of Easttown

Kate Winslet's crime drama series Mare Of Easttown may be back for a second season, much to the happiness of her fans. The show has Kate essay the role of a detective investigating a murder in a town. The show also managed to receive 16 Emmy nominations an acting nomination for Winslet. The actress recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly and hinted that the creator of the show Brad Ingelsby has some 'cool ideas' for the second season of the show.

Kate Winslet told the publication, "At the end of shooting we were like, 'Holy hell we can never do that again. If HBO brings up the idea of a Season 2, we all just have to say absolutely not. There's just no way we could possibly do it. And then there was talk, like, could there be? Especially when the show was getting such good responses... Creatively, Brad has shared some very cool ideas. We will see what happens. I also have to figure out if I can do it. Can I go through it again? It did cost me a lot emotionally to be her, and I have to figure out if I can summon it all up again and do it again."

Earlier, Kate Winslet had stated that she would love to return to her character Mare Sheehan from the show. The Reader actress had revealed to TV Line stating, "I miss her. I really do. It's the strangest thing. I feel like I'm in mourning. It was an absolutely wonderful role. There's something very addictive about Mare because she's so outrageous and lovable and brilliant and real, you know? I loved playing her."

Not only this, but Winslet had also told Entertainment Weekly that she was surprised at how well the audience had received her unkept appearance from the show. The Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind actress revealed that it was her and the Mare Of Easttown's team's voluntary decision to give her character messy hair. Kate Winslet said, "People have been enraptured about how sh***y we made Mare look. That was very important to us creatively. We wanted to keep it real, and we were strict about it... Find the t-shirt that has a line that hits at the hip at the widest part. Don't wear a bra, she just got up out of bed. Why would she have a bra on? Perhaps because of COVID and how much of a struggle that has been for people globally, there was something about how Mare looks that seemed to make people validated in a way. That was very, very surprising. I did not think people would be so responsive and I'm grateful in a way that we would be able to do that."