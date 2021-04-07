Kate Winslet Says Actors Are Hiding Their Sexuality In Fear For Their Careers

Kate Winslet recently opened up about homophobia in Hollywood. The actress said that she knows at least four Hollywood actors who are hiding their sexuality in fear of backlash. Kate said that they are terrified it will derail their career and prevent them from being cast in straight roles.

During an interaction, Kate said the notion that gay actors can't play heterosexual characters should be criminalised. The Sunday Times quoted her saying, "I cannot tell you the number of young actors I know - some well known, some starting out - who are terrified their sexuality will be revealed and that it will stand in the way of them being cast in straight roles. Now that's ****ed up."

She further added that the stigma mostly applies to men and they don't want to be found out. "I can think of at least four actors absolutely hiding their sexuality. It's painful because they fear being found out. And that's what they say, 'I don't want to be found out'," added Kate.

Kate Winslet thinks that the stigma is outdated and it "should be almost illegal. You would not believe how widespread it is." She added that she is speaking up so aspiring actors can feel safer in the industry and she does not, "intend to browbeat or take on Hollywood."

"We're just talking about young actors who might be considering joining this profession and finding a way to make it more open. For there to be less judgement, discrimination, and homophobia," added the Oscar winner.

Kate Winslet recently had been busy shooting for Avatar sequels. The official Twitter account of the film often shared behind the scenes pictures of the actress shooting in a ball of sea, for the underwater scenes. Back in 2020, Kate received critical acclaim for her performance in the drama film Ammonite. She was also seen in Disney Plus release Black Beauty.

