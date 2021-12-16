Kate Winslet Talks About Filming Intimate Scenes With Leonardo DiCaprio In Titanic: What A Shame That's Over

Kate Winslet best known for playing Rose in romantic drama Titanic has opened up about the love making scenes opposite Leonardo DiCaprio, who played the character of Jack. Talking about what went behind filming the intimate scenes she revealed that it was "really amazing."

Recalling the filming, Kate said, "That moment was definitely not us. Nonetheless, we were engrossed in what it all had to be about. Actually, the Rose in me was kind of in love with the Jack in him." Winslet added that she shares a platonic equation with co-star DiCaprio and it made things interesting, was good to feel "that way in that situation."

She added, "It was really amazing. The camera then stopped rolling, he stood up and walked away, and the scene was over. 'What a shame that's over,' I recalled thinking as I lay there. Because it was a pleasant experience. That was the case."

Kate will also be working once again with James Camerin in an upcoming Avatar film. The filmmakers is all praises for Kate. While talking to the Entertainment Weekly, Cameron said that she is coming back for a new secret role and Kate Winslet "blew everybody away when she did a seven-and-a-half-minute breath hold."

Avatar 2, will mark the reunion of Cameron and the Titanic star Winslet, will see the latter play one of the Metkayina, a mysterious character called Ronal.

The actress recently has been making headlines thanks to the limited series titled, Mare of Easttown. Directed by Craig Zobel, the show currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar Premium, the show is a murder mystery and Kate's character Mare plays a police officer of the town.