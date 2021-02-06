Katie Price Gets A Blue Badge, After Suffering From A Horrific Fall She Is Now A Registered Disabled

Katie Price recently opened up about her horrific fall in 2020 and being a registered disabled. The former glamour model revealed that she has applied for a blue badge, after being certified by her doctor.

The 42-year-old reportedly broke her feet while holidaying in Turkey. She fell from a 25ft wall last July, and had required eight hours of surgery afterwards. During an interaction with The Sun, she had previously said that the doctors said she was lucky not to be paralysed.

Talking about registering as a disabled person, she said, "I'm registered disabled and have got letters from the doctors to certify me for a blue badge, which I've sent off for. I have to park near the entrances to shops all the time, otherwise it would cripple me to walk from the back of a car park to a shop and back again.

Price revealed she can only walk for 20 minutes and can feel constant pain at the time. She described it as, "shocks of lightning shooting up my feet all day. I can't carry anything from the shops either or even walk up the stairs with anything. The heavier the items, the more it hurts my feet."

Reportedly Price has also revisited the site of her fall. She revealed that a railing has been put up there to avoid the same thing from happening again. She said, she "should be dead" and that, if she had hit her head, she "wouldn't be here today".

Katie Price, who is a mother of five had went holidaying with her boyfriend Carl Woods and two of her children Junior and Princess. The accident left Katie in a wheelchair and unable to walk for months. Post her recovery she had told The Sun, "'I've got a limp when I walk now as one leg is longer than the other because of all the metal in the foot - I waddle like a duck. It does make me feel a bit paranoid."

