Keanu Reeves Attended Bollywood Awards Night In A Kurta-Pyjama, Presented Best Debut Award to Preity Zinta

Priyanka Chopra who will be seen sharing screen space with Keanu Reeves in Matrix sequel titled The Matrix Ressurection is not the only Bollywood connection of the Hollywood actress. Back in the 1900s' Keanu had not only performed at an Indian awards night but also presented the Best Female Debut award to Preity Zinta.

In 1999 Preity Zinta had bagged the title of 'Best Female Debut' at the Zee Cine Awards for her performance in Soldier. An old clip of the awards night shows the Hollywood star, Reeves, presenting her with the award.

Reeves in the clip can be seen presenting the trophy while in an Indian traditional kurta. According to reports, the star along with his former bandmates Bret Domrose and Robert Mailhouse had performed on stage post which they were called to present the award. For the unversed, Reeves was the bassist and backing vocalist for Dogstar, an alternative rock band that existed from 1999 to 2002.

A similar clip from the night was also recently shared by Zinta, earlier this year, in celebration of completing her 23rd year in the industry. She captioned the post as, "Today I celebrate 23 years in movies and I must confess I'm a bit overwhelmed thinking about all those people that have contributed to my journey. This video takes me back to the first award I won in the first year of my cinematic journey. I was so shocked I won. It felt like a dream."

Zinta how made her acting debut in the 1998 film Dil Se.., in a supporting role soon took to playing leading characters in films like Kya Kehna and Soldier. The actress recently welcomed twins with her husband Gene Goodenough.