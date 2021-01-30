Keeping Up With The Kardashians: Kim Kardashian Unveils An Emotional First Look Teaser From The Final Season

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is all set to air its last-ever season on March 18, 2021. The makers just released the first look promo which is making all the KUWTK fans emotional. The promo clip also featured some of the iconic scenes from the past 20 seasons.

The reality show that debuted back in 2007, has grown into unparallel global stardom and multimedia empires like Kylie's cosmetics line to Kim's shapewear. The show is finally coming to an end and the Kardashian-Jenners family couldn't help but get emotional.

While sharing the first promo Kim wrote on Instagram, "I wouldn't leave you without some seriously ugly cry faces on our final 20th season of Keeping Up With The Kardashian's premiering March 18th on E! @eentertainment."

The clip shows Kris Jenner as she breaks down while telling the KUWTK camera crew that the show is coming to an end. However, at the end of the clip, she faces the camera and confesses she isn't sure about the decision. "Did we make the right decision by walking away?" she said.

Some of the iconic moments in the promo included life-changing moments for the family as well as viral scenes like Kim fighting with a purse yelling "Don't be f**king rude!" and Kim Kardashian taking selfies while Khloe Kardashian was on her way to jail. The one that shocked fans the most was from the upcoming season which features Khloe and Tristan Thompson talking about planning baby number two. Khloe says, "I just feel like it's now time to have another kid."

While the decade-long show is coming to an end, the reality stars won't be away from TV for too long. According to reports, the Kardashian-Jenners are working on a new deal with Hulu. Details on the deal with the streaming company have not been disclosed but more content from the family is on its way. Disney earlier had revealed that content featuring the family - Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner - would begin airing in late 2021.

