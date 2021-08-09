Kendall Jenner Celebrates BF Devin Booker's Gold Medal Win At Tokyo Olympics

Kendall Jenner celebrated her boyfriend, NBA superstar Devin Booker's big Olympics win with a special post on social media. The American supermodel congratulated her beau after the US men's basketball team took home the gold medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Kendall took to Instagram stories to celebrate the win. After watching the game at home, she posted a photo of her television with a shot of her beau and captioned the snap with an emoji of a gold medal. Take a look at the post,

"I'm not emotional, you are," she wrote in another story, alongside a video from inside the arena. In another post, Kendal showed off her orange pants, shoes and handbag that match the team's colours.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum often shares supporting posts for the NBA star-boyfriend. Back in July, she had also watched his NBA Finals journey and documented it via Instagram. The two confirmed their relationship on Valentine's Day this year by posting a cuddly picture together.

However, the two have been dating for over a year now. The news of their romance first broke when they were spotted together in April 2020 on a road trip from LA to Arizona. Kendal also talked about their relationship during the KUTWK reunion in June 2021.

To commemorate their anniversary, the model shared a snap of the pair cuddling on a private jet. She captioned it, "365." A source exclusively told Us Weekly, "He's practically moved in with her."

"They spend a lot of time together, which might not always be shown publicly. They're a private couple and only really their families and close friends have gotten to witness them as a couple." the source added.