Kevin Feige Confirms Spider-Man 4 Is In Development: Don't Want Fans To Go Through Separation Trauma

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has confirmed that Tom Holland will be returning for a fourth instalment of the Spider-Man in the MUC. According to his statement, the new film is actively being developed by Sony and Disney.

After the makers started promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans were convinced that Tom Holland's solo trilogy would end with three other MCU movie appearances. The actor has been part of six films along with the Avengers and Spider-Man series.

However, with reports of Spider-Man 4 taking place, fans now believe it could be the start of a new trilogy. After producer Amy Pascal discussed her hopes to make Spider-Man 4, Feige has directly confirmed the movie is in early development.

Feige told New York Times, "yes, we're actively beginning to develop where the story heads next, which I only say outright because I don't want fans to go through any separation trauma like what happened after 'Far From Home.' That will not be occurring this time."

Meanwhile, some of the upcoming MCU releases coming in the next two years, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness releasing in May 2022 followed by Thor: Love And Thunder coming out on July 8, 2022. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be the last 2022 MCU release. 2023 will also see The Marvels AKA Captain Marvel 2, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 and Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania.