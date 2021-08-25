Kevin Feige Opens Up About Avengers 5, Says It May Not Release Anytime Soon

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently opened up about the Avengers franchise and if there will be a fifth instalment. Kevin revealed that while the project is underway, it will not be releasing anytime soon. Marvel already has revealed release dates till mid-2023, including films like The Marvels, Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 and more.

He said that there needs to be "a reasonable amount of time" after the release of 2019's Avengers: Endgame before the next instalment is ready for release. He told Collider, "I think we want there to be a reasonable amount of time from the 'Endgame' to start a new saga, which is already underway and already started," but will take time to put together.

"And then you need time, as you did in Phase 1, to build that saga before you start bringing everyone together," he added.

Avengers: Endgame with several characters leaving the franchise. While Tony Stark/ Iron Man died after the final fight, Black Widow was also killed off followed by Steve Rogers aka Captian America's exit from the franchise.

Talking about Iron Man, Feige admitted that hiring Downey Jr. as Iron Man was one of Marvel's "biggest risks".

He said, "I was lucky enough to be involved in early 'Spider-Man' films and 'X-Men' films. But we wanted to do an 'Iron Man' movie. And I do think, still, the biggest risk - which seems outrageous to say now - was casting Robert Downey Jr. It was both the biggest risk and the most important thing in the founding of the Marvel Cinematic Universe."

He admitted that without Downey Jr. the studio may not have seen such huge success. "Without Robert, we wouldn't be sitting here today. I really believe that. He was an amazing actor. Everybody knew he was amazing actor. But he hadn't been an action star."

"He wasn't a marquee star, necessarily. And we quickly realised the risk, I've said this before, was not casting him. And Jon Favreau really had that vision for that movie and for Robert in that role. That decision, and the success of that decision, I think empowered us with further risks and further choices."

Marvel is currently gearing up for the release of Eternals on November 5, followed by Spider-Man: No Way Home. Simu Liu's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' recently marked the first Marvel release since the theatres closed during the pandemic. The film has garnered alot of love and is set to release in India on September 10.