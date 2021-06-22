Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Part Ways, Duo Will Co-Parent Their 3-Year-Old Daughter

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson reportedly parted ways a few weeks ago. A friend of the former couple revealed the details of the breakup to Page Six. The duo who are parents to three-year-old True have decided to continue co-parenting.

According to the insider, Khloe and Tristan had split after model Sydney Chase claimed that she hooked up with the NBA player. Sydney's interview that took place in April 2021, had raised eyebrows about their relationship. But Thompson had denied Chase's claims.

However, the source said, "They're getting along. There is no drama. Everything is amicable, and they are on the same page with co-parenting". He was recently also seen dining with Khloe and True, but the breakup rumours started over the weekend as Tristan was spotted with three women at a Bel Air birthday party on Friday.

An insider shared with Daily Mail, "Tristan took off into one of the party rooms where everyone goes to hook up. He was with three women and another guy. One of the girls he was with is a regular partier - she's always out and about at parties."

The insider said that Thompson stayed in the room with the door closed for at least 30 minutes before re-emerging. The report also quoted the source adding that the NBA player went partying in "front of about 30 people so you could hear people talking."

Triston was enjoying the party and reportedly wasted no time before flirting it up with one of the ladies, who he allegedly brought into the private room. "When he arrived, his shirt looked all pressed and when he came out his shirt was a mess, he looked dishevelled. He continued to party for about another hour and then he left the party at about 4 am with his entourage."

"He immediately beelined to the bar where there were tons of girls; we could hear him yelling, 'Let's do shots!'" the source alleged. "He was having a blast - he was actually laughing and simultaneously taking shots and drinking straight out of a bottle of champagne," added the insider.

According to the Daily Mail, the party was a celebration of Drake's security guard and good pal Chubbs. It was also attended by rapper Drake, Diddy, Swae Lee and Chris Brown.

This is not the first time Tristan and Khloe parted ways. The pair also split up back in February 2019 after he cheated on her with Kylie Jenner's BFF Jordyn Woods. But got back together in July 2020.