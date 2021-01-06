Kim Kardashian And Kanye West's Marriage 'Effectively Over' After Leading Separate Lives For Months

Kim Kardashian Is Filing For Divorce?

"She does her best to keep their lives normal. They communicate daily and he's in touch often on FaceTime and also the phone with the kids. Right now, Kanye is focusing on Kanye while Kim holds down everything in LA and keeps the kids' lives normal," the source added.

Kanye West Is At His Wyoming Ranch & Kim Is In LA

The trouble began after Kanye went on a Twitter rant about Kim and her mother Kris Jenner, amid the US presidential elections. A month ago, Hollywood Life had said that Kim may not file for divorce anytime soon. "It doesn't seem like she'll ever actually file for divorce, at least anytime soon. They really are living separate lives right now and have for awhile ...This really has been going on for months upon months now. They still talk constantly and they both just seem content for now with the way things are," read the report.

Kim And Kanye Tied The Knot In 2014

Now, People magazine has reported that Kanye is bracing for a filing but doesn't know when it will take place. A source said, "He knows that she's done. She has had enough, and she told him that she wants some space to figure out her future." Notably, the beauty mogul Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West got married back in May 2014 and have four kids - North West, Saint West, Psalm West and Chicago West.