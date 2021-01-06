Kim Kardashian And Kanye West's Marriage 'Effectively Over' After Leading Separate Lives For Months
Less than a month ago reports claimed that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are struggling to keep their marriage together. The newest update has now claimed that the duo is seemingly accepting that their marriage is 'effectively over'. According to reports, Kim and Kanye have been living "separate lives" for some months and have no plans to start living together anytime soon.
Hollywood Life quoted a source as saying, "Kanye is taking time and space to work on himself and is spending a lot of his time in Wyoming." The source further said that he is not planning to leave the midwest for LA anytime soon. Meanwhile, Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has continued to live in Los Angeles with their four children.
The report said Kanye is at his "happiest" when living in Wyoming. "It sounds like he has no plans to return to LA anytime soon, at least not full-time, but Kim is okay with that. He has an amazing support system around him which does help put Kim at ease. [He's] in a better place when he's there and Kim needs to be in LA and wants the kids with her."
"She does her best to keep their lives normal. They communicate daily and he's in touch often on FaceTime and also the phone with the kids. Right now, Kanye is focusing on Kanye while Kim holds down everything in LA and keeps the kids' lives normal," the source added.
The trouble began after Kanye went on a Twitter rant about Kim and her mother Kris Jenner, amid the US presidential elections. A month ago, Hollywood Life had said that Kim may not file for divorce anytime soon. "It doesn't seem like she'll ever actually file for divorce, at least anytime soon. They really are living separate lives right now and have for awhile ...This really has been going on for months upon months now. They still talk constantly and they both just seem content for now with the way things are," read the report.
Now, People magazine has reported that Kanye is bracing for a filing but doesn't know when it will take place. A source said, "He knows that she's done. She has had enough, and she told him that she wants some space to figure out her future." Notably, the beauty mogul Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West got married back in May 2014 and have four kids - North West, Saint West, Psalm West and Chicago West.
