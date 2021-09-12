Kim Kardashian Appears In A Balenciaga Leather Suit; Takes Social Media By Storm

Kim Kardashian, the popular reality tv star and socialite has always garnered attention with her daring outfit choices. Recently, Kim Kardashian landed in New York City wearing a head-to-toe leather suit by Balenciaga. The reality TV star shared a couple of stills in the suit on her official social media handles, and the pictures are now taking social media by storm.

The 40-year-old left her fans surprised by wearing the daring Balenciaga outfit, which consisted of a black trench coat, which is paired up with black boots, black gloves, and matching stiletto boots. Kim Kardashian also covered her face entirely with a matching black leather facemask that had two chain openings for her eyes. She completed her look with a ponytail.

According to the reports, Kim Kardashian arrived in New York City along with her mother Kris Jenner and sister Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, and Kris's partner Corey Gamble, ahead of the Met Gala, which is slated to be held on September 13, 2021.

To the unversed, Kim Kardashian had turned head with a similar Balenciaga outfit in August 2021. She opted for the full-body black nylon bodysuit by Balenciaga, which was inspired by black bondage, as she had arrived at her estranged husband Kanye West's second Donda listening event.

Coming to Kim Kardashian's personal life, she parted ways with Kanye West, her husband of 7 years in February 2021. On one of the episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim broke down while talking about her failed marriage with West. While opening up to her sister, Kim Kardashian stated that she feel like a failure, after parting ways with her husband.