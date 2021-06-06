Kim Kardashian Breaks Down Over Her Divorce From Kanye West, Says She Feels Like A Failure

Kim Kardashian, the reality tv star broke down in tears over her divorce from rapper Kanye West. On the Thursday episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian broke down in front of her family members and stated that she feels like a failure because of her crumbling marriage with Kanye West.

During one of their conversations in the show, Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian asked her about her relationship with Kanye, to which she replied: "There's no fighting, like, now it's all calm so I just roll with it." But a few moments later, she broke down saying "I feel like a failure, that it's, like, a third marriage. Yeah, I feel like a loser. But I can't even think about that like, I want to be happy."

The Kardashian-Jenner families filmed their last family vacation for the Keeping Up With The Kardashians show, to Lake Tahoe. During their trip, Kim Kardashian is seen lashing out at her family members over a plate of cookies, saying: "Did I not say no to these cookies? ... I'm going to throw them in the toilet."

"Where's my room? I just want to go to my room and never come out," she added. Following Kim Kardashian's exit, Khloe Kardashian was seen explaining: "Kim has been struggling privately behind camera about her relationship and it's tough because Kim is clearly redirecting so much of her frustration and sadness and anger."