Kim Kardashian Claps Back At Trolls For Questioning Daughter North West's Painting Skills

Earlier this week, Kim Kardashian had shared a picture of a painting by her eldest daughter North West on her Instagram story. The photo Kim posted showing off her 7-year-old's painting skills went viral on social media quickly lead to speculations and many also questioned the painting's authenticity.

The reality TV star has now responded to the trolls and released a statement on her Instagram story. The mom of four wrote in all caps, "Don't play with me when it comes to my children." The long message further read, "My daughter and her best friend have been taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured. North worked incredibly hard on her painting which took several weeks to complete."

She further added, "As a proud mom, I wanted to share her work with everyone. I'm seeing op-ed pieces in the media and social media from grown adults breaking down whether or not my child actually painted this! How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome!?!?!"

"Please stop embarrassing yourselves with the negativity and allow every child to be GREAT!!! NORTH WEST PAINTED THAT PEROID..." She concluded the post with several exclamation marks.

Take a look at some netizens' reactions to North's painting;

lol we know she didnt paint that herself at 7 — 🐍wandeiss (@wandeiss1) February 9, 2021

She bought this and put the kids name on it — Tony Landaeta (@Tony_Landaeta) February 8, 2021

Kim Kardashian shot to fame after featuring in the famous celebrity television show Keeping Up With The Kardashians along with her family. The millionaire will appear in the 20th and final season of the reality show, which will be aired from March 18. According to reports, Kim will open up about her divorce with rapper and husband Kanye West in the show's last season. The duo had tied the knot in 2014, and have four kids together.

