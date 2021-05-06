Kim Kardashian Denies Importing Stolen Roman Sculpture, Spokesperson Says 'Kim Never Purchased This Piece'

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian has found herself in some legal trouble. According to reports, Kim found herself in the middle of an illegal art smuggling row after a Roman sculpture was imported to California under her name. However, Kim's spokesperson has said that the purchase was made using her name without authorisation.

The US officials reportedly have claimed that the statue imported to California was stolen from Italy and there are no records of it being legally exported from Italy. Court documents revealed by AFP listed the importer's name as Kim Kardashian dba Noel Roberts Trust in Woodland Hills, California. Notably, The Noel Roberts Trust is linked to the reality TV star and her ex-husband/rapper Kanye West.

Last week, a forfeiture claim was filed in a federal court in Los Angeles as the statue was seized by customs officials, after the import broker failed to provide sufficient documentation about its origins.

An invoice also shared by the AFP report said, "for the sale of the defendant statue by Vervoordt to Noel Robert Trust, dated March 11, 2016." After the reports went viral, Kim released a statement through her spokesperson denying purchasing any Roman sculpture.

Kim reportedly has also worked with the art dealer named in the court papers. Kim's spokesperson told CNN, "We believe that it may have been purchased using her name without authorisation and because it was never received (and) she was unaware of the transaction. We encourage an investigation and hope that it gets returned to the rightful owners."

Kardashian's spokesperson also spoke to DailyMail.com saying, "Kim never purchased this piece and this is the first that she has learned of its existence."

Notably, the stolen art is called 'Fragment of Myron Samian Athena'. Reports say that the statue is said to be from the early-to mid-Roman Empire, which was seized in May 2016, "as part of a larger 5.5-ton (5,000 kg) shipment worth $745,000."