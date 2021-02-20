Kim Kardashian Files For Divorce From Kanye West; Former Is Seeking Joint Custody Of Their Four Kids
Kim Kardashian filed for divorce on Friday (February 19) from rapper Kanye West after almost seven years of marriage and months of rumours. According to reports, representatives for Los Angeles Superior Court and for Kardashian have confirmed that she filed the divorce papers in court.
TMZ's latest reports citing unidentified sources said that the split was amicable and that Kim has asked for joint custody of the couple's four children- North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West. Meanwhile, the grounds for divorce have not been revealed by the representatives.
For the unversed, Kim and Kanye made their relationship official in 2012 and tied the knot in 2014. The two have been one of the most talked-about celebrities in Hollywood and are popularly known as 'Kimye'. While Kim is currently in LA, Kanye is living at his ranch in Wyoming. They reportedly have only met a few times in the past months for their children.
Neither Kim nor Kanye have made any official statements about the divorce, but a close source to the rapper told People magazine that he was "resigned to reality."
KUWTK's Final Season Will Highlight Their Marital Issues
Trouble reportedly began after he made erratic statements during an unsuccessful campaign to be elected as the US president. West who suffered from bipolar disorder had also tweeted (later deleted) that he had been trying to divorce Kim for months.
Kim and West, who are billionaires, reportedly had a prenuptial agreement and the discussions on a property settlement have been done well in advanced. A source had revealed to pagesix.com that their Calabasas family home could become a sticking point in the divorce settlement. The family home recently underwent a total redesign masterminded by Kanye himself.
According to reports, Keeping Up With The Kardashians final season premiering on March 18 will highlight the rift in their marriage, the divorce and how Kim is dealing with it.
