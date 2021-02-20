Kim Kardashian Files For Divorce From Kanye West; Former Is Seeking Joint Custody Of Their Four Kids

Kim Kardashian Files For Divorce From Husband Kanye West

Neither Kim nor Kanye have made any official statements about the divorce, but a close source to the rapper told People magazine that he was "resigned to reality."

KUWTK's Final Season Will Highlight Their Marital Issues

Trouble reportedly began after he made erratic statements during an unsuccessful campaign to be elected as the US president. West who suffered from bipolar disorder had also tweeted (later deleted) that he had been trying to divorce Kim for months.

Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Tied The Knot In 2014

Kim and West, who are billionaires, reportedly had a prenuptial agreement and the discussions on a property settlement have been done well in advanced. A source had revealed to pagesix.com that their Calabasas family home could become a sticking point in the divorce settlement. The family home recently underwent a total redesign masterminded by Kanye himself.

According to reports, Keeping Up With The Kardashians final season premiering on March 18 will highlight the rift in their marriage, the divorce and how Kim is dealing with it.