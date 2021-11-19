Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Officially Dating, Reports Reveal Kim Is 'Super Into Him'

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson are officially dating. The news was confirmed by E! News, a source close to Kim revealed to the portal that said "She is telling some people they aren't super serious but she isn't seeing anyone else... She's trying to not make a big deal about it but is super into him."

"Pete has told her he doesn't want to see anyone else," the source revealed adding that Kim feels the same way, "They are really happy and seeing where it goes." However, Kim who is smitten wishes to keep it low key with Pete.

The source added that Kim feels "giddy" around him, "He makes her laugh the entire time they are together and she is completely enthralled by him." The beauty mogul also brought Pete to Kris Jenner's Palm Springs home and celebrated his birthday together, earlier this week.

The two men reach each other when she hosted Saturday Night Live in early October. Since then the two have spent a lot of time together. A few weeks later, romance rumours sparked when Kim and Pete were photographed holding hands on a rollercoaster at Knott's Berry Farm in Yorba Linda, California.

The insider noted, "Everyone is happy for her." Even though they currently living on opposite coasts, the source said, "They are making the distance work and have plans to continue seeing each other."

Notably, Kim had filed her divorce from her husband of seven years Kanye West in February. The estranged couple share children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.