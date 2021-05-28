Kim Kardashian Slammed For Flaunting 'Om' Earrings, Netizens Say 'Leave Our Culture & Religion Alone'

Kim Kardashian is the recent celebrity who is receiving wrath from the Indian Twitter users. After Cardi B and Rihana, Kim has been called out by Indians for using a religious element for aesthetic. The reality TV star recently shared pictures of herself wearing diamond earrings with the sacred 'Om' carved on them.

Kimberly shared a few pictures from her recent photoshoot in a shimmery red gown teamed up with a full-sleeve floral blazer. The look was completed with her hair styled in unique pleats, nude lips and red eye shadow. The pictures didn't sit well with the Indian fans due to the oversized hoop earrings with 'Om' carved on them.

Soon after, netizens called her out for 'cultural appropriation' and have also demanded an apology from Kim Kardashian. Apart from fans, the star was also slammed by Hindu statesman and President of Universal Society of Hinduism Rajan Zed.

Zed in a statement said that 'Om' is a mystical syllable used by Hindus to introduce and conclude religious work, and added that it is not meant to be used as a fashion statement. Zen urged Kim Kardashian to immediately remove the three pictures from her Twitter account as it was deeply trivializing of immensely revered Om' to be displayed in such a manner.

Rihanna Gets Called Out By Indian Fans After Posing Naked With A Lord Ganesha Pendant

"Hindus were for free artistic expression and speech as much as anybody else if not more. But faith was something sacred and attempts at trivializing it hurt the followers. isvara, atman", Zed concluded.

Slamming Kim's latest photoshoot, one user wrote, "She really out here appropriating culture and religion like it's a hobby. do some basic research the Om symbol is scared and it's not anaesthetic," while another added, "Leave our culture and religion alone."

Take a look at more tweets,

Kim Kardashian Poses In Bikini Next To Her Grandmother MJ, Fans Wonder If The Pic Is Photoshopped

She really out here appropriating culture and religion like it's a hobby. do some basic research the Om symbol is scared and it's not anaesthetic. — lue🍒 (@folkwhore13) May 23, 2021

MY RELIGION IS NOT YOUR AESTHETIC WTF — A⋆ (@repsfoIkIore) May 23, 2021

Is now a good time to mention that the Om is a sacred symbol to Hindus and not just an accessory? — Ria Sen (@sen_ria) May 23, 2021

STOP CULTURAL APPROPRIATION OF INDIAN CULTURE!!! WHAT'S UP WITH THOSE EARINGS GIRLLLL??? — Niyati Sharma (@NiyatiS33957421) May 23, 2021

Is now a good time to mention that the Om is a sacred symbol to Hindus and not just an accessory? — Ria Sen (@sen_ria) May 23, 2021

The beauty mogul is yet to address the controversy.