Kimye's Over: Here's Everything You Need To Know About Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Love Story

Kimye First Met In Early 2000s

Kim and Kanye met in the early 2000s, long before she became a reality television star. However, they became official friends until 2008. Kim recalled their first interaction during Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK) 10th-anniversary special in 2017. She revealed that Kanye was working on a song with Brandy (Kim's friend). "I vividly remember hanging out with him, and then they did a video together, so I'd see him a few times. He was asking his friends, ‘Who is this Kim Kardajan?' He didn't know what my name was."

Kimye's Friendship In 2008

In 2008, the two worked on a show pilot called Alligator Boots. Kim had revealed on her website that she was playing Princess Leia's character for the pilot episode. "We had met before this project (back in 2003), but I would say this is when we first really connected. These pics are SO funny!" quoted Us Weekly.

It wasn't until 2010 that Kanye made his debut on the reality TV show KUWTK franchise. West had visited Kim and her sister after a new store opening. She had introduced him to the camera as a good friend. "Kanye and I have been good friends for a long time. He's someone that we definitely respect his fashion taste and his style and so we wanted him to check out the store."

Kimye Reconnet In Paris 2011

Kim in 2011 had gotten married to then-fiancé Kris Humphries, however, the marriage didn't last for more than 72 days. It was after break up that Kanye invited her to his Paris fashion show. "He jokes that he put on this whole fashion show just to get a date with me. So I went there and I stayed with him, and that's where we started dating."

"I swear from the moment I landed, I fell madly in love with him and I thought, 'Oh my god, why didn't I do this sooner?' Like, this is what real life is like-love and fun and real support," she shared on the KUWTK anniversary special.

Kimye Becomes Official In 2012

Kanye in 2012 confessed his love for Kim through a song titled 'Cold'. The lyrics of the song hinted that he loved the beauty mogul while she was still engaged to Kris Humphries. "And I'll admit, I had fell in love with Kim/Around the same time she had fell in love with him/Well that's cool, baby girl, do ya thang," read the lyrics.

It was in the same year that Kanye confirmed the couple was pregnant by calling Kim his "baby mama" amid a performance. "Stop the music and make noise for my baby mama," he shouted to the crowd.

Kimye's Wedding 2014

In 2013, the duo welcomed their first child North West and got engaged in a couple of months. Kanye had reportedly popped the question on Kim's 33rd birthday by renting out the San Francisco Giants' baseball stadium, and writing "PLEEEASE MARRY MEEE!!!" on the jumbotron.

Kim and Kanye got married among friends and family in Italy with a wedding ceremony that cost around $2.8 million. The couple with family had hosted a luncheon at Valentino's French chateau and a rehearsal dinner in Versailles. The guest then flew in for the wedding in Florence, Italy. A year later, they welcomed their first son Saint West, followed by Chicago in 2018, who was a surrogate child. The couple in 2019 chose to opt for another surrogate child, their fourth child and second son, Psalm.