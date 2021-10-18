Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Are Engaged, Former Breaks The News With An Instagram Post

Reality television personality Kourtney Kardashian and musician Travis Barker have announced their engagement after eight months of dating. According to E! News, Travis proposed to Kourtney on Sunday at Rosewood Miramar hotel in Montecito, California.

Kourtney, 42, confirmed the news on her Instagram moments after the Blink-182 drummer popped the question. "forever @travisbarker," the former "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star wrote alongside photos of the couple locked in an embrace.

Kourtney has three children Mason, 11, Penelope, nine, and Reign, six, who she co-parents with former husband and Talentless founder Scott Disick. Travis, 45, shares two children Landon (18) and Alabama (17) with former wife and actor Shanna Moakler.

The couple sparked romance rumours back in December 2020 and made their relationship Instagram official in February.