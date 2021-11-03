    For Quick Alerts
      Kristen Stewart Announces Engagement To Partner Dylan Meyer

      Hollywood star Kristen Stewart has announced her engagement to Dylan Meyer. The 31-year-old actor shared the news during her appearance on SiriusXM’s "The Howard Stern Show".

      "We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it," Stewart told Stern. "I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. It was very cute. She did very well," she added. The actor further said that she wants to have an intimate wedding ceremony in her and Meyer's hometown.

      "I want to stay home. I want to be in LA so everyone can come, and … I want it to be pretty chill. I don’t want anyone walking anyone down any aisles. Like, we’re just gonna stand, do vows," Stewart said.

      Stewart and Meyer, a screenwriter, have been dating since 2019 when they were first romantically linked. The actor was earlier in a relationship with model Stella Maxwell. On the work front, Stewart currently stars in the Princess Diana film "Spencer", which is set to release in US theatres on Friday.

