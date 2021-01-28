Kristen Stewart Embodies Princess Diana In First Look From Spencer

Kristen Stewart is currently shooting for the most talked-about Princess Diana biopic titled Spencer in Germany and now, the makers have unveiled her first look from the film. Fans were shocked to see Kristen look like a spitting image of Princess Diana in the film's first look.

The film directed by Pablo Larraín and written by Steven Knight, follows Princess Diana over a weekend in the early '90s, when she decided her marriage to Prince Charles wasn't working. The film that takes place over three days will also focus on Diana's decision to move out of the path that had put her in line to one day be queen.

When the film's casting was first revealed many were skeptical about Stewart taking up the role of Princess of Wales but are convinced that she was, indeed, the right choice. Take a look at fans' reactions to Kristen's first look from the film Spencer,

wait omg i had trouble reconciling kristen stewart with diana but here she looks exactly like her??????? my mind is blown https://t.co/nthGwmq6Qs — ava | check pinned! (@anyacottgewhore) January 27, 2021

Everything about this project screams "Kristen Stewart's Oscar win" and let me say I am HERE FOR IT https://t.co/0G0WSEHrSJ — David Mitchell-Baker (@DavDav1228) January 27, 2021

Imma give Kristen Stewart her things cause that screenshot is giving Diana hopefully she’s good cause I will be judging pic.twitter.com/ZCODYu2zgi — bri (@bigshitxtalker) January 27, 2021

Oh my god Kristen Stewart as Diana is too good 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/VqsqYgoCDn — Anna Peele (@bananapeele) January 27, 2021

Stewart during an interaction with Jimmy Kimmel had talked about playing the character and said, "I feel sort of the same way about her, and it happened really quickly. I didn't grow up with her maybe in the same way. I was really young when she passed away...it's hard not to feel protective over her. I mean, she was, like, so young and obviously she comes out to here."

Talking about the film, she had revealed to Deadline, "Spencer is a dive inside an emotional imagining of who Diana was at a pivotal turning point in her life. It is a physical assertion of the sum of her parts, which starts with her given name; Spencer. It is a harrowing effort for her to return to herself, as Diana strives to hold onto what the name Spencer means to her."

The cast including Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins and Sean Harris will soon move to the UK for their next schedule. The producers are yet to reveal who will play Prince Charles and their two children- Prince William and Prince Harry.

ALSO READ: Kristen Stewart To Play Princess Diana In Pablo Larraín's Spencer

ALSO READ: Kristen Stewart On LGBTQ Kids Finding Representation In Her Bisexuality: I Love The Idea