      Kristen Stewart Embodies Princess Diana In First Look From Spencer

      Kristen Stewart is currently shooting for the most talked-about Princess Diana biopic titled Spencer in Germany and now, the makers have unveiled her first look from the film. Fans were shocked to see Kristen look like a spitting image of Princess Diana in the film's first look.

      Kristen Stewart

      The film directed by Pablo Larraín and written by Steven Knight, follows Princess Diana over a weekend in the early '90s, when she decided her marriage to Prince Charles wasn't working. The film that takes place over three days will also focus on Diana's decision to move out of the path that had put her in line to one day be queen.

      When the film's casting was first revealed many were skeptical about Stewart taking up the role of Princess of Wales but are convinced that she was, indeed, the right choice. Take a look at fans' reactions to Kristen's first look from the film Spencer,

      Stewart during an interaction with Jimmy Kimmel had talked about playing the character and said, "I feel sort of the same way about her, and it happened really quickly. I didn't grow up with her maybe in the same way. I was really young when she passed away...it's hard not to feel protective over her. I mean, she was, like, so young and obviously she comes out to here."

      Talking about the film, she had revealed to Deadline, "Spencer is a dive inside an emotional imagining of who Diana was at a pivotal turning point in her life. It is a physical assertion of the sum of her parts, which starts with her given name; Spencer. It is a harrowing effort for her to return to herself, as Diana strives to hold onto what the name Spencer means to her."

      The cast including Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins and Sean Harris will soon move to the UK for their next schedule. The producers are yet to reveal who will play Prince Charles and their two children- Prince William and Prince Harry.

      Thursday, January 28, 2021, 15:17 [IST]
