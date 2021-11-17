Kristen Stewart Recalls Making Out With Robert Pattinson During Twilight Audition, Praises Ex's Performance

Kristen Stewart recently recalled her Twilight days during an interview with The New Yorker. Sharing details of her audition with Robert Pattinson, she opened up about her first impression of her ex-boyfriend and their chemistry.

Kristen revealed that as part of their audition, they were asked to make out. Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke has already cast Stewart as the film's leading lady and had two options for the leading man, Robert and Hardwicke.

Catherine invited hopefuls to her home to audition with Stewart and they practice a kissing scene. Kristen said with a grin, "It was so clear who worked." Stewart added that she practically swooned when he auditioned, "I was literally just, like ..."

Praising Robert's performance as Edward Cullen, she added, "[Robert had an] intellectual approach that was combined with 'I don't give a fuck about this, but I'm going to make this sing'. And I was, like, 'Ugh, same'," she said, with a smile.

"And, whatever, we were young and stupid and, not to say that we made it so much better, but that's what it needed, and that's what anybody playing those parts needed to feel," she added.

The Twilight Saga around a decade old is based on books of the same name and still enjoys a huge fan following. While Robert Pattinson played the role of Edward, a vampire, Kristen Stewart played the role of Bella. The film also starred Taylor Lautner as a werewolf.

The duo's on-screen chemistry translated into real life and they went on to date for several years. Although they separated, Kristen has opened up about Robert in the past. In 2019, she shared her reaction to the actor playing the next Batman and said that she would have married Robert had the couple still been together.

While Pattinson has been linked to model Suki Waterhouse, Stewart is now engaged to writer Dylan Meyer. During an appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, Kristen said, "We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it. I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We're marrying, it's happening."