Kylie Jenner Confirms Second Pregnancy With Travis Scott, Shares An Adorable Home Video

Kylie Jenner has confirmed that she and on and off again boyfriend Travis Scott are expecting their second child together. The beauty mogul took her Instagram account and shared a home video giving a glimpse into how she shared the happy news with her mother Kris Jenner.

In a minute-and-a-half clip, feature the happy family celebrating together. Kylie and Scott's first daughter, Stormi gives her grandma an envelope full of sonogram photos to reveal the happy news. "This is one of the happiest days of my life!" Kris said. Kylie also showed clips of her growing baby bump, her doctor visits and Stormi sweetly kissing her mom's stomach. "Baby!" Stormi said.

Earlier this year, the rumours began that Kylie was pregnant with her second child when in Insider told Us Weekly, "She has been trying for almost two years to get pregnant. She has always wanted another kid close to [her 3-year-old daughter] Stormi's age."

Jenner previously welcomed her daughter Stormi with Scott, 30, in February 2018 after keeping the pregnancy a secret. The duo had started dating in April 2017 but split after two years of dating and continued to co-parent their daughter.

However, they reconnected earlier this year in May. A source told the portal, It's not a traditional relationship, but it works for them and has worked for years. They have a huge amount of love for each other.

Meanwhile, the two have enjoyed spending quality time with their daughter together. Back in July in a YouTube video, Kylie said, "Stormi has such strong women - and men - in her life, but she has a lot of strong women to look up to. I hope Stormi looks at me the way that I look at my mom. Being a mom has become second nature to me."