Larry King Of Larry King Live Fame Passes Away At The Age Of 87

Renowned cable news interviewer and American broadcaster, Larry King who had interviewed several public figures and stalwarts of the Hollywood industry in his glorious career have passed on Saturday morning away at the age of 87. His team announced the same on his social media account. Larry had been hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai medical centre, in Los Angeles where he was also showcasing symptoms of COVID-19. The broadcaster hosted his popular flagship show on CNN titled, Larry King Live for 25 years.

Owing to Larry King's unique and uncomplicated style of interviewing, the show garnered 1.5 million viewers every night. Larry interviewed celebrities like Lady Gaga, Frank Sinatra to politicians like Donald Trump, Richard Nixon and Nelson Mandela. Larry hosted specials for CNN until the year 2012. After that, he went on to launch his production venture, Ora TV along with Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim.

His shows constantly became references to several media outlets across the world. Larry King is now survived by his children, Larry Jr, Chance and Cannon. His team announced on his social media page that the funeral arrangements and a memorial service will soon be underway in accordance with the late interviewer's family who has requested for some privacy during this phase of mourning.