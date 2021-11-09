Leonardo DiCaprio's Video With Jeff Bezos' Girlfriend Goes Viral, Bezos Reacts With A Sly Threat

Leonardo DiCaprio recently attended the LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles. The event was also attended by Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos' girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez. While many had their eyes on the Titanic star, Lauren Sanchez was also taken by his charm.

A video of the three's interaction at the event has gone viral with more than 16 million views on social media. The clip shows Lauren looking up at Leonardo with big smiles as he wags a finger at her and walks away after a short conversation. Jeffery is standing right next to them during the conversation.

The video was shared with the caption, "Leo is Mr. Steal Yo Girl." Take a look at the post,

Leo is Mr. Steal Yo Girl pic.twitter.com/PkwcRcoFvS — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 7, 2021

Many fans reacted to the post with a hilarious take on their conversation. Others pointed out that the world's richest man's girlfriend cannot resist the charm of Leonardo DiCaprio. One user wrote, "Leo seen this looking up at him and bolted, can't blame the guy really," while another said, "If I had a girlfriend and she looked at Leo like that, I would also look at him like that, we cannot deny it, Leonardo DiCaprio is the most beautiful person in the world."

One comment read, "All that money and still powerless to keep your girl from thirsting over Leo" and another joked, "Your amazon prime membership has been cancelled."

Jeff Bezos also reacted to the memes. He reposted the video on Twitter with a sly threat to Leo. He wrote, "Leo, come over here, I want to show you something," alongside a picture of himself. The picture shows him leaning on a signboard that read: 'Danger. Steep Cliff. Fatal Drop.'

On the work front, Leonardo Dicaprio will be seen in Killers Of The Flower Moon, Las well as the Netflix film Don't Look Up. The Netflix film is about a couple of astronomers starring Leo alongside Jennifer Lawrence.