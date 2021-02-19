Liam Neeson’s The Marksman To Release In India in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu

Hollywood movies have always had a huge audience in India. The content they share with the world connects to people beyond borders. After a long time now that the theatres are opening, we are finally getting to see some powerful films grace the big screen. Catering to the audience's needs, Celebrity Film International along with Kyyba Films is all set to bring the Liam Neeson starrer The Marksman to India very soon.

Directed by Robert Lorenz, the successful action-thriller will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. The trailer has just been dropped and is already garnering rave reviews from the audience.

The film is set in a Western setting where we see actor Liam Neeson play a 60-year old rancher who goes fights a Mexican drug cartel to save the life of an 11-year old boy who lost his mother. Packed with thrilling action sequences as well as some beautiful and heart-wrenching emotional moments, The Marksman is all set to grace the big screen and wow the audience.

Talking about this collaboration that resulted in the Hollywood film coming to India, MV Shridhar from Celebrity Film International says, "We have all been waiting to enter into the cinema halls and enjoy the cinematic experience that unfolds on the silver screen. With the Marksman, we have a story that will give the viewers the action-adventure they crave for along with some emotional turns that make its appeal universal. Liam Neeson is one of the finest actors in Hollywood and he has a fan-following in India as well. We are sure that the audience is going to enjoy this cinematic treat."

Producer Tel Ganesan, G.B. Thimotheose and Ashwin T. Ganesan aka The ATG of Kyyba Films add, "It is overwhelming to see the response the film is getting amongst the Indian audience. The boundaries of language have been surpassed and we understand that there is hunger amidst the viewers for good content. With his previous films, Liam Neeson has a global fan base and we are glad we can give the Indian masses what they want by releasing the film in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages."

UFO Moviez will be distributing the film all over India. Their spokesperson shares, "After staying indoors for such a long time, the Indian audience is raring for some interesting films to bring them to the theatres. We already have a huge market for Hollywood films here but by releasing The Marksman in different languages, we widen our target audience. And seeing that the movie talks about humanity and its emotions are so relatable, we are hoping for the audience to enjoy themselves with this story especially since it stars the globally renowned actor, Liam Neeson."

Presented by Celebrity Film International, UFO Moviez and Kyyba Films, The Marksman is directed by Robert Lorenz and stars Liam Neeson along with child actor Jacob Perez.

