Tom Hiddleston Says He Thinks Of Shah Rukh Khan When Asked About India & Bollywood

While fans all around the world are waiting for Loki's release on the Disney+ Hotstar, Tom Hiddleston shared a special promo for fans in India. The video shared by the streaming platform's official social media account, shows Tom playing a word association game where he talks about India and the series.

Interestingly, in the video, while answering a few questions Tom mentions Shah Rukh Khan twice and also addresses his sister as 'Akka'. When asked to associate a word with India, the actor said, "Shah Rukh Khan", and few questions later when he was asked about Bollywood he asked, "Am I allowed to say Shah Rukh Khan?" and answered, "Shah Rukh Khan again."

Another question about India in the clip was about naming an Indian city, to which Tom said, "Chennai." He went on to shared that his sister lives there and he has also visited her. The actor said, "My Akka (elder sister) lives there, she used to live there. I have been there a few times. Chennai is great!"

Take a look at the video,

Talking about the show, Tom made sure not to share any spoilers in the promo clip. For the unversed, the show follows Loki as he is being arrested by the Time Variance Authority (TVA) for breaking reality after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Earlier, Tom had revealed that the TVA will strip him of his shapeshifting abilities until he helps fix the reality. He said, "You take Loki, who seems to always be in control, and you put him in an environment where he has no control at all, no power, no potency. He's stripped of all familiarity."

Recently, Twitterverse was abuzz about the show thanks to a promo clip that gives a glimpse Loki's TVA file that revealed his sex as "fluid". Marvel's big reveal came in Pride Month as fans have been urging the studio to include more LGBTQA+ characters in the MCU.