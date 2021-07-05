Luca Star Jack Dylan Grazer Comes Out As Bisexual, Quotes His Disney Character 'Silenzio Bruno!'

Jack Dylan Grazer last heard in Disney+ Hotstar's Luca, recently came out as bisexual during an Instagram Live broadcast. The 17-year-old actor was conducting a Q&A session with fans, when he was asked, "Are you gay?" by one user. Grazer replied with a smile saying, "I'm bi," and quoted his Luca character, "Silenzio Bruno!".

Kristen Stewart On LGBTQ Kids Finding Representation In Her Bisexuality: I Love The Idea

The clip from his Instagram Live has gone viral on social media. The star has also changed his preferred pronouns on his Instagram page after the conversation, to note that he goes by either he or they identifiers.

Grazer's recent Disney and Pixar film that dropped on Disney+ last month, has many fans comparing the storyline to being reminiscent of an LGBTQ coming-of-age tale. The film follows Luca (Jacob Tremblay) and Alberto (played by Grazer) who are shape-shifting sea monsters who become human on dry land. The pair yearns to explore the human world of Portorosso, Italy, together and hope of obtaining a Vespa.

jack dylan grazer coming out as bi and then immediately shouting SILENZIO BRUNO good for them good for them!! pic.twitter.com/IBKDox5a2G — alyssa (@alyssakayden) July 1, 2021

Tom Holland & Zendaya ere Spotted Kissing After Long-Standing Dating Rumours

After gaining traction, director Enrico Casarosa said that the movie "is all about platonic friendships" and Grazer echoed those sentiments in an interview with CinemaBlend. He said, "No, there's no Call Me By Your Name in it," he added, "They're friends. Alberto and Luca are friends."

Commenting on fans' speculations of an LGBTQ romance, Glazer added, "Be cool if we got back together and fell in love."