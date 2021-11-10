Man Who Leaked Spider-Man: No Way Home Pics Reveals He Got A Call From Studio

Recently pictures from the upcoming Spiderman: No Way Home were leaked online by a pop-culture commentator. The pictures feature Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire united on screen for the MCU film. However, he has now revealed that he got a phone call from the studio, leading him to believe that they might be true.

Soon after receiving the call, John Campea deleted the pictures, but they had already gone viral on social media. In a recent YouTube video, John Campea said that he was sent the Spider-Man pictures by an anonymous source, and shared them on Twitter thinking they are fake. John previous had shared several clearly photoshopped images of the three actors.

John admitted in his video that he still isn't sure if the pictures are real. He added that when someone from the studio called him he refused to reveal the identity of his 'source'. He revealed that 'studio rep' defended him, "I assume you thought these things were fake because you put your watermark on it. I don't expect that you would try to steal the Mona Lisa and leave your business card behind for the cops to find you."

John added that he 'hates' leaks, and does not like 'intentionally ruining surprises, but also because 'they can damage your relationship with studios'. "You guys know I have a great relationship with studios, and I would never do anything to risk that, especially not for some cheap Twitter post," he told the rep.

He said in the video, "The reality is, if these pictures end up being real and I don't know if they are, to be honest but if they do end up being real, and if Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield do end up being in the movie, and they don't show Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in a trailer soon, I'm going to feel terrible about this."

Spiderman: No Way Home is the third instalment in the MCU Spiderman franchise. The film is set to release on December 17 in India.