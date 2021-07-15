Margot Robbie Shocked On Hearing Harley Quinn Dies in Zack Snyder's Justice League; ‘Whaaat?'

Margot Robbie who plays Harley Quinn in DC Extended Universe, has revealed that she intends to take a break from the character. The actress set to be seen in Birds of Prey part 2 and The Suicide Squad, revealed that playing the dark role was exhausting.

Robbie told Entertainment Weekly, "It was kind of back-to-back filming 'Birds'... and filming this, so I was kind of like, oof, I need a break from Harley because she's exhausting. I don't know when we're next going to see her. I'm just as intrigued as everyone else is."

While Harley Quinn's return is unclear, Zack Snyder's Justice League in a post-credit scene revealed that Quinn died. While it was an alternate Knightmare Timeline, the actress was just as surprised as fans to find out what happened to her character. She told Entertainment Weekly "Whaaat? I didn't know that. Thank you for telling me!"

Talking about The Suicide Squad, she told the portal, "In this film, time has passed. It doesn't directly link to either of those films (refers to the earlier Suicide Squad film and Birds Of Prey), but it's not something that Harley is wrestling with anymore. She's not waiting for Mr. J to show up and she's not wondering if she can do it on her own. She knows."

Harley Quinn also known as Joker's girlfriend, has moved away from the DC villain. She said that her character has become more independent and has "many facets to her personality, it's an endless thing to explore with people."

"I think in the first 'Suicide Squad' film she had a certain confidence and cockiness, knowing that she had the protection of the Joker. She was like, 'I'll go on this mission, and he'll get me out of here in a second'... that was kind of her prerogative on that film," she added.

The Suicide Squad is scheduled to be out on August 6, 2021. Apart from Robbie, it also stars Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, Peter Capaldi, Pete Dave and others.