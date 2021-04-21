Mariah Carey, Chris Evans, Viola Davis & Others Cheer As Derek Chauvin Is Convicted Of George Floyd's Murder

George Floyd's death in May 2020, captured on video by bystanders lead to the infamous Black Lives Matter movement. Along with countrywide calls for police reform and racial justice in the US, protests ensued all across the world.

Chauvin, then a Minneapolis police officer, had knelt on the unarmed George Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes which lead to his death. On Tuesday (April 20), around 4 pm CT, a jury found Derek Chauvin guilty on all three charges he faced in the death of George Floyd- second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

As soon as the news hit social media, along with common folks, celebrities too cheered on for the verdict. American singer Mariah Carey wrote on Twitter, "A beginning.. a small grain of hope for our future."

Oscar-winner Viola Davis also took to Twitter sharing a painting of late George Floyd and wrote, "GUILTY!!!! As it should be!! Now....Rest In Peace George Floyd. Rest. You and your family have been vindicated. ❤❤?￰ﾟﾏ﾿ #SayHisName ?@4NIKKOLAS."

Mia Farrow shared a picture of Derek Chauvin from the viral video and added, "Gratitude to the young girl, a child who video taped the entire nine minutes and 29 seconds it took to kill George Floyd." Meanwhile, former MCU star Chris Evans wrote, "Justice. Sending love to George Floyd's family and friends."

Take a look at more tweets from Hollywood celebrities,

THANK YOU FOR JUSTICE. IT MATTERS

TO ME

TO US

TO THOSE OF US WITH CONSCIOUS

🙏🏻🤍🙏🏻🤍🙏🏻🤍🙏🏻 #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/e3bJus84Rn — Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) April 20, 2021

THANK GOD🙏🏻🙏🏽🙏🏾

OH HAPPY DAY — Cher (@cher) April 20, 2021

Justice. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) April 20, 2021

Today, a jury did the right thing. But true justice requires much more. Michelle and I send our prayers to the Floyd family, and we stand with all those who are committed to guaranteeing every American the full measure of justice that George and so many others have been denied. pic.twitter.com/mihZQHqACV — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 20, 2021

George Floyd's family and community deserved for his killer to be held accountable.



Today, they got that accountability.



Always and forever, Black lives matter. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 20, 2021

This verdict is just the first step in a long line of injustice against the Black community, often with no consequences. The work is not nearly done. While there are many more families waiting for justice, my heart is with George Floyd’s family right now. #PoliceReformNOW @NAACP — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) April 20, 2021

ACCOUNTABILITY — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 20, 2021

