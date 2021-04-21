    For Quick Alerts
      Mariah Carey, Chris Evans, Viola Davis & Others Cheer As Derek Chauvin Is Convicted Of George Floyd's Murder

      George Floyd's death in May 2020, captured on video by bystanders lead to the infamous Black Lives Matter movement. Along with countrywide calls for police reform and racial justice in the US, protests ensued all across the world.

      Chauvin, then a Minneapolis police officer, had knelt on the unarmed George Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes which lead to his death. On Tuesday (April 20), around 4 pm CT, a jury found Derek Chauvin guilty on all three charges he faced in the death of George Floyd- second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

      As soon as the news hit social media, along with common folks, celebrities too cheered on for the verdict. American singer Mariah Carey wrote on Twitter, "A beginning.. a small grain of hope for our future."

      Oscar-winner Viola Davis also took to Twitter sharing a painting of late George Floyd and wrote, "GUILTY!!!! As it should be!! Now....Rest In Peace George Floyd. Rest. You and your family have been vindicated. ❤❤?￰ﾟﾏ﾿ #SayHisName ?@4NIKKOLAS."

      Mia Farrow shared a picture of Derek Chauvin from the viral video and added, "Gratitude to the young girl, a child who video taped the entire nine minutes and 29 seconds it took to kill George Floyd." Meanwhile, former MCU star Chris Evans wrote, "Justice. Sending love to George Floyd's family and friends."

      Take a look at more tweets from Hollywood celebrities,

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Oprah (@oprah)

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx)

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by VIOLA DAVIS (@violadavis)

