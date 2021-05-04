    For Quick Alerts
      Marvel Reveals First Look Of Chloe Zhao's Eternals; Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek Look Timeless

      Marvel has revealed a Phase 4 promotional video titled Marvel Studios Celebrates the Movies. The three-minute-long clip is about to give you all the feels as it recounts the events of Phase 3, before announcing the release dates of 10 upcoming movies along with the first look at Chloe Zhao's Eternals.

      Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek

      The video also features emotional moments from previous releases like Avengers: Endgame, including an audience reaction clip to the 'Avengers Assemble' moment. There are clips from three upcoming films like Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Eternals. You can also hear a message from late Stan Lee, possibly as the informant to The Watchers, praising the MCU and people of Earth as one big family that is capable of unexpected things in the name of love.

      While trailers for Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings have already been out for months, this is the first time the studio released any material from Eternals. The film revolves around a group of immortal god-like alien characters who have lived on Earth for 7000 years, secretly protecting humanity from their opposite forces, the Deviants.

      The MCU is about to become more inclusive; while we already have the first Muslim superhero with Iman Vellina as Miss Marvel, Eternals will feature Marvel's first major gay character as well as a deaf character, which will also be played by deaf actor Lauren Ridloff.

      ALSO READ: Chloe Zhao Opens Up About Marvel's Eternals, Says It Took A Village To Make The Film, But They Let Her Lead

      The clip gives a glimpse of several Eternal characters including, Salma Hayek riding a horse with a cowboy look, Kumail Nanjiani in a casual look vibing like the new Tony Stark, Angelina Jolie amid a fight sequence with a glowing sword and others. Take a look at the video:

      All releases that Marvel introduced in the clip include,

      Black Widow - July 9, 2021

      Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - September 3, 2021

      Eternals - November 5, 2021

      Spider-Man: No Way Home - December 17, 2021

      Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - March 25, 2022

      Thor: Love and Thunder - May 6, 2022

      Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - July 8, 2022

      The Marvels - November 11, 2022

      Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania - February 17, 2023

      Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 - May 5, 2023

      ALSO READ: Doctor Strange 2: Emma Watson To Join The MCU As Clea?

      Several MCU mini-series are also set to release on the small screen including Loki, Ms Marvel, Hawkeye, She-Hulk and Moon Knight.

      Story first published: Tuesday, May 4, 2021, 11:57 [IST]
      X