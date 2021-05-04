Marvel Reveals First Look Of Chloe Zhao's Eternals; Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek Look Timeless

Marvel has revealed a Phase 4 promotional video titled Marvel Studios Celebrates the Movies. The three-minute-long clip is about to give you all the feels as it recounts the events of Phase 3, before announcing the release dates of 10 upcoming movies along with the first look at Chloe Zhao's Eternals.

The video also features emotional moments from previous releases like Avengers: Endgame, including an audience reaction clip to the 'Avengers Assemble' moment. There are clips from three upcoming films like Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Eternals. You can also hear a message from late Stan Lee, possibly as the informant to The Watchers, praising the MCU and people of Earth as one big family that is capable of unexpected things in the name of love.

While trailers for Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings have already been out for months, this is the first time the studio released any material from Eternals. The film revolves around a group of immortal god-like alien characters who have lived on Earth for 7000 years, secretly protecting humanity from their opposite forces, the Deviants.

The MCU is about to become more inclusive; while we already have the first Muslim superhero with Iman Vellina as Miss Marvel, Eternals will feature Marvel's first major gay character as well as a deaf character, which will also be played by deaf actor Lauren Ridloff.

The clip gives a glimpse of several Eternal characters including, Salma Hayek riding a horse with a cowboy look, Kumail Nanjiani in a casual look vibing like the new Tony Stark, Angelina Jolie amid a fight sequence with a glowing sword and others. Take a look at the video:

All releases that Marvel introduced in the clip include,

Black Widow - July 9, 2021

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - September 3, 2021

Eternals - November 5, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home - December 17, 2021

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - March 25, 2022

Thor: Love and Thunder - May 6, 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - July 8, 2022

The Marvels - November 11, 2022

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania - February 17, 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 - May 5, 2023

Several MCU mini-series are also set to release on the small screen including Loki, Ms Marvel, Hawkeye, She-Hulk and Moon Knight.