Matrix Resurrections: Priyanka Chopra Shares A Warm Hug With Jessica Henwick On The Premiere Event Of The Film

Priyanka Chopra recently made heads turn with her presence at the Matrix Resurrections green carpet of the premiere of the film in San Francisco at The Castro Theatre on Saturday, December 18. However, what was unmissable was her camaraderie with her co-star from the movie, actress Jessica Henwick who be essaying the role of Bugs in the movie. The two were spotted sharing a hug on the green carpet of the premiere.

Talking about the same, the official Instagram page of the movie Matrix Resurrections shared a picture of the two sharing a warm hug. Priyanka Chopra could be seen sporting a goofy expression during the same. Take a look at the picture.

Priyanka Chopra looked nothing less than a visual delight on the green carpet, Talking about her attire, the Mujhse Shaadi Karoge actress dazzled in a shiny off-shoulder gown by Halpern Studio. Her look also seemed to give a nod to her character Sati in the Matrix universe. Priyanka wore a silver gown that featured a thigh-slit brown pleated piece and sequins attached to it, making it look even more stylish. Jessica Henwick on the other hand opted for a one-shoulder thigh-slit black gown.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Dazzles In Shimmery Thigh-Slit Gown At The Matrix Resurrections Premiere [PICS]

In an earlier interview with PTI, Jennifer Henwick had spoken about working with Priyanka Chopra in Matrix Resurrections. The Game Of Thrones actress had said, "I love Priyanka. I love her so much. She is so warm and friendly and feels like a sister to me now. And she's so phenomenally talented. I feel very lucky to have worked with her. We still keep in touch."

At the premiere, Priyanka Chopra spoke with Chris Gardner of The Hollywood Reporter and informed him that husband Nick Jonas was supposed to attend the premiere with her but couldn't make it as someone in his tour tested positive for COVID-19. "He couldn't make it tonight. Somebody in his tour tested positive, so he wanted to be careful coming in," she revealed. Talking about the film, the Matrix Resurrections stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Ann Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Neil Patrick Harris in the lead roles. It is slated to be released on December 22, 2021.