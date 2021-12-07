The Matrix Resurrections Trailer: Makers Give Better Look At Priyanka Chopra's Character, Sati Warns Neo

The makers of The Matrix Resurrections dropped a new trailer giving a better look at Priyanka Chopra's character Sati. The clip also gave a glimpse at how Neo played by Keanu Reeves and Trinity played by Carrie-Anne Moss will reunite once again and some of Neo's new powers.

Priyanka took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to share the new clip from the anticipated release. She captioned the post as, "Remember what is real. Watch the new trailer for The Matrix Resurrections now - in theaters and on HBO Max 12.22.21. Get tickets with the link in bio! #MatrixMonday #TheMatrix"

The trailer revealed that Neo is alive and plugged into the virtual world, once again living the life of Thomas Anderson. Meanwhile, Trinity is also still alive following her death in The Matrix Revolutions. The two reunite and resume the fight to save humanity. Apart from giving a glimpse of Matrix's digital and post-apocalyptic world, we also get to see Agent Smith with Jonathan Groff's character.

Take a look at the post,

Notably, Priyanka Chopra, who essays the role of Sati has the ability to see the truth. In the trailer, she is can be heard saying, "The most important choice of Neo's life is not his to make."

Many fans took to the comments section they were excited to watch Priyanka Chopra play the role of Sati. A fan commented, "Sooo excited for Sati." "We believe in Sati supremacy," said another fan. "Sati looks amazing," said a user. "So proud of you Queen," wrote a person. "We're so excited to see you as Sati," commented another user.

The film led by Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss also stars Daniel Bernhardt, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Lambert Wilson. Some of the new cast members in the Matrix series in Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, and Christina Ricci. The Matrix Resurrections will release on December 22.