Matt Damon, Adam Driver's The Last Duel Set To Release In India On October 22

20th Century Studios much-awaited magnum opus The Last Duel by acclaimed director Ridley Scott to release in Indian theatres on 22nd October. The film stars Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer and Ben Affleck.

From 20th Century Studios and visionary filmmaker, Ridley Scott comes The Last Duel a gripping tale of betrayal and vengeance set against the brutality of 14th century France. Based on actual events, the historical epic unravels long-held assumptions about France's last sanctioned duel between Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris, two friends turned bitter rivals.

The Last Duel stars Oscar winner Matt Damon, two-time Academy Award nominee Adam Driver, Emmy winner Jodie Comer and two-time Oscar winner Ben Affleck. The film is directed by four-time Academy Award nominee Ridley Scott.

The Last Duel releases on 22nd October in theatres across India.