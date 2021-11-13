Matthew McConaughey Explains His Comment On Children's COVID-19 Vaccination, Says Son Is Fully Vaccinated

Matthew McConaughey recently revealed that he is not in support of kids getting the COVID-1 vaccination and believes that more research needs to be put in. During his appearance on DealBook Online Summit, McConaughey claimed that although he and his wife are both vaccinated, he does not want the COVID-19 vaccine mandated for children.

Matthew McConaughey Explains Why He Won't Vaccinate His Kids Against COVID 19: Want To Find More Information

After the comment was not received well by many netizens the actor took to his Instagram account clarifying the statement revealing that his son is fully vaccinated. He said, "When asked my opinion on the subject of children and vaccination mandates I stated, "I couldn't mandate it for kids just yet. What was not clear is that I was referring specifically to the 5-11-year-old mandate."

He further added, "What is NOT true, and insinuated with the clickbait headlines since, is that I am against vaccinating children at all. This is false. In fact, our eldest 13-year-old son Levi is fully vaccinated for COVID-19."

McConaughey has also said that t immunizations should be a personal decision. 'I'm vaccinated. My wife's vaccinated. I didn't do it because someone told me I had to - [I] chose to do it." Meanwhile, according to Daily Mail, the actor's mother, who is immunocompromised and has been residing with the family during the pandemic. It is said that the family relies largely on testing to ensure that everyone is safe.

Notably, Wolf of The Wall Street actor's comments came only days after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorised the Covid-19 vaccination for children aged 5 to 11 by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE.