Matthew McConaughey Explains Why He Won't Vaccinate His Kids Against COVID 19: Want To Find More Information

Matthew McConaughey has revealed that he is not in support of government-mandated COVID-19 vaccinations for children. The actor recently appeared on DealBook Online Summit and explained the reason behind his opposition. He said that more search needs to be done before kids are vaccinated.

In a candid chat, he said, "I couldn't mandate having to vaccinate the younger kids. I still want to find out more information. I'm vaccinated. My wife's vaccinated. I didn't do it because someone told me I had to - [I] chose to do it. Do I think that there's any kind of scam or conspiracy theory? Hell no. We all got to get off that narrative. There's not a conspiracy theory on the vaccines."

Matthew and his wife Camila have three kids-sons Levi (13), Livingston (8) and daughter Vida (11). The actor revealed that they have decided to hold on to vaccinating their kids just yet. "Right now I'm not vaccinating mine, I'll tell you that," Matthew added.

Masks are "a small inconvenience for possible long-term freedom," Mr. McConaughey argued. Blaming "both sides," the political right and left, for exaggerating, he added, "Early on, this whole thing got politicized. I thought that should've been a quick easy mandate. It's a mask, it's not the vaccine."

He also said that vaccinations alone will not suffice to end life with COVID-19. "There is some proof that if you're vaccinated and you get COVID, your symptoms won't be as harsh. You can still spread it. This is a moving target."

Matthew has often been open about his thoughts on politics. According to reports, Matthew's controversial take on the COVID019 vaccine comes after rumours emerged that the actor might be planning to run for Texas governor.