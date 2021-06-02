Matthew Perry Announces Split From Molly Hurwitz Months After Engagement, Actor Says 'I Wish Molly The Best'

Friends star Matthew Perry has revealed that he and fiancee Molly Hurwitz have split within months of their engagement. The actor confirmed the news to People Magazine saying, "Sometimes things just don't work out".

Molly Hurwitz who was Matthew's literary manager, began dating the 51-year-old star back in 2018 and got engaged in November 2020. While talking about the split, Perry said in a statement, "Sometimes things just don't work out and this is one of them, I wish Molly the best."

While the two haven't been seen together on public outings as often, the duo did celebrate all the holidays together. Earlier this year, Hurwitz had shared a sweet message for Perry on Valentine's Day, and wrote "Second year being my valentine, but his first as an Instagram influencer. HVD (HBD?) to my favorite."

While getting engaged, Perry had told People magazine, "I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time."

The news comes days after the exciting premiere of the reunion special of the beloved sitcom Friends. Fans had expressed concern for Perry's health during the special, but the show's executive producer Kevin Bright and The Reunion director Ben Winston revealed that Perry is doing better than ever.

Ben told The Hollywood Reporter, "Perry was great. People can sometimes just be unkind. I wish they weren't. I loved working with him. He's a brilliantly funny man and I thought he had some great one-liners in the show. I felt just happy and lucky to be in his presence and directing him on something like this."

Perry who played one of the most loved characters, Chandler Bing in the show was joined by Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc on the sitcom's original soundstage in Burbank, California.