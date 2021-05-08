Megan Fox Says Being A Working Mom In Hollywood Come With 'Shame, Guilt, & Pressure'

American actress Megan Fox, who is a mother of three - Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4 - recently opened up about being a working mother while on Kelly Clarkson Show. The actress revealed that the showbiz industry has "not adapted" to deal with women becoming mothers.

Megan while on the chat show also recalled incidents from working during pregnancy and said Hollywood is unwilling to work with mothers. She added, "they don't want you on camera. Once you have the baby, it's like, 'Well, you're going to have to leave to nurse every two hours, and that costs us money, and now we're dealing with insurance,'"

"It becomes this big thing. Hollywood is not adapted to women and us actually having lives and being moms," Fox added. She revealed that returning to work after giving birth was "really intense" as she also felt pressure about looking a certain way while already stressing about being a new mom.

"I had to be on a TV show. So in your brain, you're delivering, and I'm like, 'OK, well I've got to lose 30 pounds in eight weeks.' Those things are really stressful, and you're supposed to be bonding, and nurturing yourself, and nourishing your baby. That creates a lot of tension and a lot of stress and a lot of anxiety for us to go back to work too early," Megan told singer and chat show host Kelly Clarkson.

Megan confessed that she felt pressured about losing any opportunities and "there is that thing in this industry of like, Well, are you giving up? Are you just a mom now? There's this weird pressure, which also then creates guilt."

"You go to work too soon to satisfy those people, and then you have the guilt of, I shouldn't have gone back this soon," she elaborated. "Now I'm a bad mom. My baby will always have this imprint on them. I've done something wrong. The stress from both sides is really intense," Megan continued, "Shame, guilt, all those things."

Megan added that having more women in positions of power could help Hollwyood become more adaptive, "As more women rise up the ranks, and are in control and in power in Hollywood, then obviously those things will change. It's been patriarchy for so long that the power's been in the hands of people who don't understand and haven't been made to understand. It makes sense that it's played out this way." Meghan concluded.