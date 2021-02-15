Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Expecting Their 2nd Child; Spokesperson Confirms The Happy News

Representatives of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have confirmed that the royal couple is expecting their second child. People reported that a statement was revealed on behalf of the couple on Sunday (February 14).

The representative did not reveal an expected due date and said, "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."

The statement was shared by the spokesperson via email to Insider along with an unseen black-and-white photo of Harry and Markle. The picture shows Markle with her hand on her baby bump.

In July 2020, Meghan through an essay for The New York Times titled 'The Losses We Share' had revealed that she suffered a miscarriage. She had said, "After changing [son Archie's] diaper, I felt a sharp cramp. I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right. I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second."

"Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband's hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears. Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we'd heal," Variety had quoted Markle as stating in the essay.

"Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few," she added. The news came just months after Markle, 39, and Harry, 36, ended their official duties as senior royals in April 2020.

The couple welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on May 6, 2019.

