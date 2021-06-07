Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Blessed With Baby Girl, Name Her Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have welcomed their second child together. The former actress gave birth to a baby girl, on Friday (June 4) at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California.

The happy couple has named their daughter Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, after Queen Elizabeth ll and Harry's late mother Princess Diana. Lili at birth weighed 7 lbs, 11 oz, according to reports.

An official announcement was made on Sunday (June 6) without any pictures of the newborn child. The baby is said to be eighth in line to the British throne. "On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe," Harry and Meghan said in a statement.

"Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family," The spokesperson added that both the baby and mother are doing well and are back at home.

Reportedly, the baby's first name, Lilibet, is a nod to Her Majesty The Queen's nickname, meanwhile, her middle name is in honour of her grandmother and Harry's mother, Princess Diana.

Notably, Meghan and Harry had announced that they was expecting a girl during an explosive US television interview in March 2021 with Oprah Winfrey. The interview came a year after the couple left their royal duties and moved to the United States to live more independent lives.

In the interview, Meghan accused the royal family of racism and said that she had felt suicidal in the early days of her marriage. In response, Buckingham Palace said the allegations of racism made by the couple were "concerning" and that the issue would be addressed privately.

Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot at Windsor Castle in May 2018 and welcomed their son Archie a year later in 2019.