Meghan Markle Reveals Buckingham Palace Is Behind The Name Change On Archie's Birth Certificate

Meghan Markle has reportedly released a statement claiming that taking the Christian names off son Archie's birth certificate was 'dictated' by Buckingham Palace. The reports emerged on Saturday evening (January 30) that said that the names 'Rachel Meghan' were removed from the mother section of Archie's birth certificate. Instead, the certificate read 'Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex'.

According to a report in Dailymail.com, Archie's birth was registered on May 17, 2019, after he was born on May 6. And a month later on June 6, the mother's name was changed. Lady Colin Campbell, who spotted the amendment went on to say, "It is extraordinary and raises all kinds of questions about what the Sussexes were thinking."

Meanwhile, the Queen's ex-press secretary Dickie Arbiter reacted to the reports by saying, "Maybe this was an early part of their plan." Notably, just a few months after Archie's birth, the royal couple decided to step down from their royal duties. After days of speculation, Meghan now has opened up about the report through her spokesperson. Megan in the statement said that it was 'offensive' to suggest she had wanted to be 'nameless' on her child's birth certificate.

The spokesperson told the Telegraph, "The change of name on public documents in 2019 was dictated by The Palace, as confirmed by documents from senior Palace officials. This was not requested by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex nor by The Duke of Sussex."

"To see this UK tabloid and their carnival of so-called 'experts' chose to deceptively whip this into a calculated family 'snub' and suggest that she would oddly want to be nameless on her child's birth certificate, or any other legal document, would be laughable were it not offensive. There's a lot going on in the world; let's focus on that rather than creating click-bait," it added.

Earlier, it was being speculated that the name change was a nod to Prince Harry's mother, Princess Diana with her preferred name, 'Her Royal Highness the Princess of Wales'.

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle Reveals She Suffered A Miscarriage In July

ALSO READ: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Sign Multiyear Production Deal With Netflix