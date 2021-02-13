Meghan Markle Wins Privacy Battle Against British Tabloid Over Letter To Her Father

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex and wife of Britain's Prince Harry, on Thursday (February 11), won her privacy claim against the Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) at a High Court in London. According to reports, the case was filed over the articles that published extracts of Megan's letter to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, in August 2018.

Meghan's legal team sought a "summary judgement" in the case. The former actress urged that Judge Mark Warby rule in her favour without the need for a trial, which could have pitted her against her father. Meghan who currently lives in the US as a retired Royal with her husband, reportedly hasn't seen her father since her wedding in May 2018.

The Judge ruled in her favour saying, "The claimant had a reasonable expectation that the contents of the letter would remain private. The 'Mail' articles interfered with that reasonable expectation."

"I have identified, the disclosures made were not a necessary or proportionate means of serving that purpose. For the most part, they did not serve that purpose at all. Taken as a whole the disclosures were manifestly excessive and hence unlawful," Justice Warby added.

"After two long years of pursuing litigation, I am grateful to the courts for holding Associated Newspapers and The Mail on Sunday to account for their illegal and dehumanizing practices. For these outlets, it's a game. For me and so many others, it's real life, real relationships, and very real sadness. The damage they have done and continue to do runs deep," Meghan said in a statement.

The High Court has indicated that a further hearing in March will decide "the next steps" in the legal action against the tabloid.

