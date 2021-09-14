Met Gala 2021: Best Memes & Reactions To Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish And Other Red Carpet Looks

Fashion's biggest night out at The Met Gala has always brought out the best memes from Twitterverse. While nothing can compete with the 2019 "Notes on Camp" theme and 2018 "Heavenly Bodies" theme, this year American Dashion did not disappoint fans. From Met gala co-host Timothée Chalamet's look to Kim Kardashian's masked up all-black outfit everyone got plenty of attention.

Fans were quick to talk about Jason Derulo's fall off the stairs, others were obsessed with Billie Eilish's fairytale dress. One of the biggest moments of the night was Kim's outfit at The Met being compared to Harry Potter's dementors.

Met Gala 2021: Justin Bieber, Kristen Stewart, Normani, JLo & More Stun At The Red Carpet

Take a look at some of the funniest memes and awe-filled reactions from fans.

1 minute in and jason derulo has fallen down the stairs at the 2021 #MetGala ! #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/e2vtYqEsi7 — Ateez’s DejaVu Out Now! (@yunhospov) September 13, 2021

Ok. So Kim K decided to go to the #MetGala2021 as the dementor from Harry Potter pic.twitter.com/URuzLlLtGy — Davi-Don (@iamdavina876) September 13, 2021

frank got animatronic baby renesmee in his arms pic.twitter.com/nk2lIkXoZD — beck (@toIerateit) September 13, 2021

i see a dog we want to see the dog #MetGala pic.twitter.com/1O5l7JliaL — jennah SAW SHANG CHI (@quakebelova) September 13, 2021

Sitting on the couch in my pajamas waiting to judge everyone’s looks at the Met Gala pic.twitter.com/udBDmzdXvZ — Gabbie (@GabbieGately) September 13, 2021

Reminding the girls how it’s done https://t.co/T9TowhUvnf — Comorienne 🇰🇲 (@_ShamGod) September 13, 2021

if the theme is american fashion why isn’t anyone pulling up like this #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/JCCZhhrqbh — karm¡n (@zaynsfuckbot) September 13, 2021

Lil Nas X and Keke Palmer are dressed like a crime fighting superhero duo and I would pay good money for that movie #MetGala pic.twitter.com/yNkylUmut8 — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) September 13, 2021

Security catching me after trying to get Rihanna to take off her coat #MetGala pic.twitter.com/XNFKUtOOVi — cocoapuffs (@Shearewatching) September 14, 2021

He is the light of the show #MetGala pic.twitter.com/KKpUKEETiF — M (@lorxnem) September 13, 2021

Met Gala 2021: Zendaya Says She 'Will Be Unable To Attend' As She Is Busy Shooting For Euphoria

Tonight's event marked Met Gala's returned after almost two years. The event took place in the US on September 13, at 5:30 pm EST at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Some big stars like Zendaya, Niki Minaj, Lady Gaga were missed at the event but others like Megan Fox, Emily Blunt, Tessa Thompson, and others brought their best fashion foot forward.