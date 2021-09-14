Met Gala 2021: Best Memes & Reactions To Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish And Other Red Carpet Looks

    For Quick Alerts
      Fashion's biggest night out at The Met Gala has always brought out the best memes from Twitterverse. While nothing can compete with the 2019 "Notes on Camp" theme and 2018 "Heavenly Bodies" theme, this year American Dashion did not disappoint fans. From Met gala co-host Timothée Chalamet's look to Kim Kardashian's masked up all-black outfit everyone got plenty of attention.

      Fans were quick to talk about Jason Derulo's fall off the stairs, others were obsessed with Billie Eilish's fairytale dress. One of the biggest moments of the night was Kim's outfit at The Met being compared to Harry Potter's dementors.

      Take a look at some of the funniest memes and awe-filled reactions from fans.

      Tonight's event marked Met Gala's returned after almost two years. The event took place in the US on September 13, at 5:30 pm EST at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Some big stars like Zendaya, Niki Minaj, Lady Gaga were missed at the event but others like Megan Fox, Emily Blunt, Tessa Thompson, and others brought their best fashion foot forward.

      X